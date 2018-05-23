Nigerian policeman captured on camera beating a lady for refusing to allow him check her bag along Warri/Sapele road (Video)

A quite shocking new video shows the moment a uniformed police officer assaulted a young lady allegedly because she refused to let him search through her bag.

According to Akporhuarho Amen who shared the video via Instagram, they were traveling along the Warri/Sapele road in Delta state when they passed the army checkpoint and a mobile police officer stopped their bus.

The police officer asked one male and one female passenger to come down from the bus. He then searched the male passenger and the female passenger.

He then proceeded to ask the female passenger to open her bag and pour the contents on the floor and she reluctantly obeyed, however, she refused to pour the contents of her underwear bag on the floor and he insulted her then beat her up.

“Oga this is wrong, this is not fair,” other passengers can be heard telling the officer in the video but this only further provoked him and he raised his gun as if to hit the young lady.

Narrating the incident, Amen wrote:

WE ARE NOT EVEN SAFE WITH THE POLICE… This happened right now on my way to Benin,after the Army check point close to mercy land, police stopped our bus and asked this innocent looking guy n fine girl to come down, searched d guy from head to toe and even searched his phone…. Then searched the girl’s handbag and asked her to pour the content of her travelling bag on the floor (grass), when she insisted that it’s just her pant, clothes and cosmetics that is inside, he started harassing her and insulting her and saying we the passengers are not going anywhere admits our pleadings….. She finally poured the clothes on the floor and insisted that she cannot pour her pant on the floor, then he said the he was no longer looking at it again that we should wait and that she is too small and ugly to be talking to her, before we knew he started slapping her and even raised gun on her.. We couldn’t get the full video because some people were saying they will seize our phones….

