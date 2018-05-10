Nigerian Prophet Issues Shocking Prophecy About 2019 Election

Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse

According to a report by Vanguard, South African-based Nigerian Prophet, Samuel Akinbodunse has dropped a shocking prophecy about Nigeria and 2019 election once again.

In a live service at his South Africa Church, the Freedom for all Nation Outreach General Overseer made it known that Nigeria will experience another sect of insurgence worse than Fulani Herdsmen.

He revealed that God showed him in a vision, a house heavily guarded by security agents, but peeping into it spiritually, he saw the house loaded with ammunitions in preparation for 2019 elections.

Furthermore, he made it known that there will be serious war between Christians and Muslims in 2019.

Meanwhile, he stated that the Chosen President by God will be a young person and that God made Buhari the President because he wanted Nigerians to learn.

Furthermore, he warned South Africa security operatives to be extra vigilant as he sees violence and riots across the country.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria