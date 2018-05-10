Local News

Nigerian Prophet Issues Shocking Prophecy About 2019 Election

Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse

According to a report by Vanguard, South African-based Nigerian Prophet, Samuel Akinbodunse has dropped a shocking prophecy about Nigeria and 2019 election once again.

In a live service at his South Africa Church, the Freedom for all Nation Outreach General Overseer made it known that Nigeria will experience another sect of insurgence worse than Fulani Herdsmen.

He revealed that God showed him in a vision, a house heavily guarded by security agents, but peeping into it spiritually, he saw the house loaded with ammunitions in preparation for 2019 elections.

Furthermore, he made it known that there will be serious war between Christians and Muslims in 2019.

Meanwhile, he stated that the Chosen President by God will be a young person and that God made Buhari the President because he wanted Nigerians to learn.

Furthermore, he warned South Africa security operatives to be extra vigilant as he sees violence and riots across the country.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Breaking News: Obasanjo’s Coalition Adopts ADC As Political Party

At 34, I Still Can’t Figure Out Women Completely – Billionaire Son, Paddy Adenuga Share Worries

Did Omisore Decamp From PDP? Read What The Party Chairman Is Saying

Check Out Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola’s First Automobile As A Kid In Throwback Photo

Teenager Sentenced To Death For Killing Unwanted Husband

Police Recruitment: JAMB Speaks On Aptitude Test

Meet Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Guber Primary Election (Photos+Video)

Finally, Davido Reveals Why He And Wizkid Settled Their ‘Beef’ Of Many Years

Ex-Keke Driver Who Met His Wife On Duty Gets Married In Style (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *