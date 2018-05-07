Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian Rapper CDQ shares photos from his birthday party

Nigerian Rapper CDQ recently celebrated his 33rd birthday with some of his friends.

Some of the guests present includes Quilox boss, Shina Peller, Wizkid, former Super Eagles star player, Obafemi Martins and former BBNaija reality tv stars, Ifu Ennada and Khloe.

CDQ and Ifu Ennada also used the opportunity to notify fans that they’ve put the past behind them as they posed for pictures together.

CDQ and Ifu Ennada seen below chilling after being at each other’s throat few months ago.

Here are official pictures from the birthday party:

