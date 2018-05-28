Nigerian Rapper, Falz Speaks On The Yahoo Yahoo Problem

Falz

Nigerian musician, Folarin Falana popularly known by his stage name Falz in a recent interview addressed his new song ‘This is Nigeria’, which has generated a lot of conversations on social media.

During the Beat FM’s Midday show with Toolz, the Soft Work crooner talked at length with the show’s host on the inner meanings of the song which is also a cover to Grammy award winner, Childish Gambino’s This is America.

In the interview, Falz claims that “…everybody is trying to act like its cool its really absurd actually” an the issue of cyber crime.

Toolz asked his a lot of questions about cyber crimes, Fulani herdsmen and some other issues the song touches.

However, conversations started with the singer who years ago had publicly criticized for the first time cyber crime and internet fraud, popularly known locally as “Yahoo yahoo” saying that people who engage in this should not be celebrated.

Although the musician didn’t call out any artiste in particular, it was rumoured that he was referring to Living Things singer, 9ice.

9ice has since defended his song on Y’Naija’s Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu saying that he was referring to bitcoins and monitoring of bitcoins.

Critics at the time had called out Falz saying that he had no right to talk about the issue as his song Soft Work is rumoured to have been a celebration of

“Yahoo Yahoo” and the “Yahoo Yahoo Boys”.

However, since his statement the musician has not gone back on his words, as he has kept on spreading the gospel that “Yahoo Yahoo” isn’t good enough for the Nigerian youths.

Here is an excerpt of what Falz said, during the interview: “That just went to show that Nigerians or maybe people in general… when there is a bitter truth that you hear, that and you feel like it has to do with you, you try to kill the messenger so that you miss the message and that is what they tried to do…”

“Its a horrible thing its really affecting us…”

“Everybody is trying to act like its cool its really absord actually”

