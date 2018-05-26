Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian singer, Mr. May D proposes to his pregnant Swedish girlfriend (Photo)

A few days ago,news made rounds that Nigerian singer, Mr May D is expecting twins with his Swedish girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth.

The singer has now decided to spend the rest of his life with his girlfriend and soon to be baby mama, as he proposed to her.

Mr May D who shared the news on his Instagram page wrote;

She said yesss

Congrats to the both of them.

May-D whose real name is Akinmayokun Awodumila was born on 28th December, the singer, songwriter and dancer is also a graduate of the University of Lagos

