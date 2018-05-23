Local News

Nigerian Soldier Allegedly Stabs Colleague To Death After Taking Drugs

Gnr David (Left) was stabbed to death by Pte Emmanuel (Right)

A regular in the Nigerian army simply identified as Pte Emmanuel from 3 division legal services on Tuesday reportedly stabbed his colleague Gnr David from 303 Artillery Jos with a knife.

According to the report by Oriental Times, the tragic incident reportedly took place after Emmanuel had consumed some amount of cocaine.

The report further revealed that the alleged killer has now been arrested by the military police.

