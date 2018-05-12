Nigerian woman celebrates her divorce, publicly expose all the side chicks that wrecked her marriage (PHOTOS)

A Nigerian mother of two, Uwaila Agbonson is celebrating her divorce from her husband, Emmanuel Arigbe Osula after years of being together.
She had cupcakes on a board that read ‘Not a do or die, Happily divorced’.
She also went a step further by calling out the names of the side chicks publicly that ruined her home and the roles they all played, while issuing a strict warning to them to stay off her children.
Uwaila disclosed that she left Emmanuel for them since marriage is not a do or die affair and she cannot continue to be disrespected.
Read her story below:
-Akpraise
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!