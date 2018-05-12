Gossip

Nigerian woman celebrates her divorce, publicly expose all the side chicks that wrecked her marriage (PHOTOS)

A Nigerian mother of two, Uwaila Agbonson is celebrating her divorce from her husband, Emmanuel Arigbe Osula after years of being together.

She had cupcakes on a board that read ‘Not a do or die, Happily divorced’.

She also went a step further by calling out the names of the side chicks publicly that ruined her home and the roles they all played, while issuing a strict warning to them to stay off her children.

Uwaila disclosed that she left Emmanuel for them since marriage is not a do or die affair and she cannot continue to be disrespected.

Read her story below:

-Akpraise


You may also like

Nigerians drag the heck out of Noble Igwe for listing major fraud fronts in Nigeria

Hospital ‘I go Dye’ is building for his Community people in Delta state (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Olakunle Churchill, calls him “Papa Fraudster”

Azealia Banks and Cardi B drag each other on Twitter (Screenshots)

Azealia Banks and Cardi B drag the hell out of each other on Twitter (Screenshots)

Comedian Oyemyke rains insults on Noble Igwe for snitching on suspected fraudsters (Video)

Noble Igwe mentions the major hide outs for fraudster, calls on EFCC to do more (See)

Yvonne Okoro explains why most female celebrities are single

The resemblance between Wizkid’s son Zion and DJ Khaled’s son Asahd is striking! (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *