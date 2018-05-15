Nigerians Blast Buhari’s Team For Bragging About Huge Crowd That Welcomed Buhari in Jigawa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday as a part of his 2 days working visit to Jigawa state visited some local governments and also commissioned some projects.

One of Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad took to social media to brag about the crowd that came out to welcome the president. The Media aide shared some photos of the large crowd on Twitter and wrote:

This is 1 out of 27 LGs in Jigawa State, this is Hadejia LG/Emirate and all the good people there come out to welcome President @ MBuhari today. He was there to flag-off the Ministry of Water Resources’ Irrigation Project. # PMBinJigawa

A lot of Nigerians who were obviously unimpressed with the information, took turns to slam him. See what they wrote

This is the lazy nigeria he talked about? with #500 each they wil go and buy tramadol and go home happy. this is what buhari and co has turn the youth in the north into — Joel attah friaday (@joelattah31) May 14, 2018

Let him come & pull this kind of crowd here at apapa iganmu local government here in Lagos, whether dem no go stone am. Mtcheeeeww!!! 😡😡 — Abiodun balogun (@dakaballo) May 14, 2018

No wonder the north is so backward in everything. All these almajiris can follow anything because they lack independent mind to thinks straight. — OCHAI (@Samuelochai) May 14, 2018