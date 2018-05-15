Politics, Trending

Nigerians Blast Buhari’s Team For Bragging About Huge Crowd That Welcomed Buhari in Jigawa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday as a part of his 2 days working visit to Jigawa state visited some local governments and also commissioned some projects.

One of Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad took to social media to brag about the crowd that came out to welcome the president. The Media aide shared some photos of the large crowd on Twitter and  wrote:

This is 1 out of 27 LGs in Jigawa State, this is Hadejia LG/Emirate and all the good people there come out to welcome President today. He was there to flag-off the Ministry of Water Resources’ Irrigation Project.  

A lot of Nigerians who were obviously unimpressed with the information, took turns to slam him. See what they wrote

 


You may also like

So Abacha Actually Stole? Nigerians Mock Buhari After He Says $320m Abacha loot will be used to support the poor

DR. PHILOMINA UYOVIRUME OFUAFO (FRS) TO CHAIR THE 2018 PRIDE WOMEN CONFERENCE

Russia Worldcup: Nigeria Head Coach Genort Rohr Name 35-man Provisional List, Nigerians Grumble

FFK Blasts Minister of Health For Saying Buhari Is Right To Keep Nature Of Ailment Private

Is this a good sign for Buhari in 2019? APC Flaunts Teeming Crowd that Welcomed Buhari in Jigawa

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th May

Learn How to Grow a Successful Startup at Intense Social Engineering

FRSC To Introduce Road Safety Education In Schools

Ben Bruce, Dino Melaye and 2 Other Nigerian Lawmakers That Electorates Have Tried to Recall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *