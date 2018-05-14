Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerians blast Efe for supporting internet fraudsters (photos)

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe has come under fire from a fans after he shared a post on social media that compared internet fraudsters to politicians.

In his viral tweet, Efe justified the activities of internet fraudsters in Nigeria and compared them to Nigerian politicians, revealing that they actually bring money into the economy as opposed to the Politicians who steal money and take it out of the Nigerian economy.

See his post and the reactions below:

