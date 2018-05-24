Nigerians ‘Bruise’ Ben Bruce Taking a Swipe at Buhari’s Government

Senator representing Bayelsa west the National Assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce has taken a swipe at the president Muhammadu Buhari led government. According to Mr Murray-Bruce, this administration cannot point to any major projects initiated, started and completed in the three years they have been in power except the Daura helipad.

The Senator via a Twitter post on Wednesday evening added that is a weak leader who looks after himself, a strong leader will rather look after the people who he leads.

Here is what he wrote

It is sad that this administration cannot point to any major projects initiated, started and completed in the three years they have been in power except the Daura helipad. It is a weak leader who looks after himself. A strong leader will rather look after the people who he leads. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 23, 2018

Reacting to the statement, some Nigerians on the platform took turns to throws jabs at the ‘Common sense’ senator. Some of them asked the senator if he preferred the beautifully conceived yet suspended/abandoned projects.

See reactions below:

Sir, would you have preferred GEJ beautifully conceived projects suspended/abandoned. I don’t fan PMB but I admire his continuity disposition. Instead of initiating, he’d completed projects awarded by previous admin. The senseless killing won’t allow us see his good. — tutu (@Otuotuita) May 23, 2018

@benmurraybruce if your common sense is active, I think you should stop tweeting bcoz you’ve been bruised well enough. — mohammadusmanndanusa (@ndagimun) May 23, 2018





At least he PMB allowed AMCON to take over your companies for #11billion naira unpaid debt by you. Only those who lacks information will not see that you are just being hurt. I challenge you to publicly post the last time you remit before PMB — babatunde sowunmi (@SowunmiTsob2803) May 23, 2018