Politics, Trending

Nigerians ‘Bruise’ Ben Bruce Taking a Swipe at Buhari’s Government

Senator representing Bayelsa west the National Assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce has taken a swipe at the president Muhammadu Buhari led government. According to Mr Murray-Bruce, this administration cannot point to any major projects initiated, started and completed in the three years they have been in power except the Daura helipad.

The Senator via a Twitter post on Wednesday evening added that is a weak leader who looks after himself, a strong leader will rather look after the people who he leads.

Here is what he wrote

Reacting to the statement, some Nigerians on the platform took turns to throws jabs at the ‘Common sense’ senator. Some of them asked the senator if he preferred the beautifully conceived yet suspended/abandoned projects.

See reactions below:


 


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th May

See How A Nigerian Man Reacted after A Lady Slapped Him on ATM queue

$16b Power Project: Refer Obasanjo to EFCC, ICPC so Probe can be Initiated – SERAP to Buhari

Teenage job seeker steals N108k during interview in Delta state (PHOTOS)

Obasanjo made the mistake of not jailing Buhari for looting PTF funds – FFK.

See the Nigerian Road that has become a Nightmare to Passengers

“Pursue your Aspirations”, FCMB Inspires Customers in a New Thematic Campaign

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd May

Winners Emerge In FCMB-Sponsored “Secure Lagos Hackathon”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *