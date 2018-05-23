Politics, Trending

Nigerians Come after Buhari for Praising Abacha

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday while addressing a Buhari Support Organisation led by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, who visited him at the State House made some remarks that has sparked public reactions.

According to Mr President, a former president for spending billions of dollars on power projects in the country with no results. On the same day  Buhari also praised former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, despite the fact that multiple courts have proven that Abacha almost looted Nigeria dry.

See reactions from Nigerians

 


