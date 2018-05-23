Nigerians Come after Buhari for Praising Abacha

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday while addressing a Buhari Support Organisation led by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, who visited him at the State House made some remarks that has sparked public reactions.

According to Mr President, a former president for spending billions of dollars on power projects in the country with no results. On the same day Buhari also praised former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, despite the fact that multiple courts have proven that Abacha almost looted Nigeria dry.

See reactions from Nigerians

Buhari praises Abacha & fires at Obasanjo. Who by the way, cleared the debt incurred by Abacha. Obasanjo has fired back! Foot Soldiers should please step aside. This one is for battle tested Generals. — Dr Ejiro Andrew (@ejiro_andrew) May 23, 2018

So the people who were fighting Abacha under NADECO in the 90s are now waving broom with Buhari, a despicable Abacha apologist? I love Nigeria. — gidimeister (@gidimeister) May 23, 2018

Shameful that after 20 years, and weeks after he himself talked about Abacha loot that is still being repatriated, Buhari still finds time to praise same Abacha. This man's dissonance is legendary. Will be studied for centuries. https://t.co/vuoBQv7Spa — Chxta (@Chxta) May 22, 2018

SW political establishment actually joined forces with a man who praises Abacha to this day despite all Abacha did to destroy the Yoruba people. Ok — Wenger Is Bae by Gene Peterson (@EuginhoCortez) May 22, 2018

You hate corruption so much. All appearances of it. All versions of it. You are the grand Ayatollah of integrity. But Abacha is ALWAYS your reference point for responsible leadership. In fact, you don't care what anyone thinks.Why? Because "he built roads and hospitals." 😊 — Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 23, 2018

I wonder how @kfayemi feels with his boss praising Abacha – didn’t you sir set up Radio Freedom back in those dark days and changed the name to Radio Kudirat when Kudirat Abiola was gunned down mercilessly in broad daylight around Oregun-Ojota in Lagos? This is a shame. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) May 22, 2018

Incompetent Buhari started his Abacha praise with, "no matter what opinion u have about him." So he thinks our insistence that Abacha plundered Nigeria is just our opinion. Even as a sitting president trying to repatriate the late looter's funds, Buhari considers Abacha a saint. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) May 23, 2018

The man who claims to be anti corruption Czar is still praising Abacha, a proven corrupt despot and thief. I would be embarrassed if I was his supporter. Luckily I'm not. — Ms Boateng (@JoyceOdukoya) May 23, 2018

Buhari supporters are now celebrating Abacha. I mean the one that chased Tinubu into exile. The one that had a hit squad responsible for murder of Kudirat and many other Nigerians. I mean Abacha, that despotic maniac. What do we expect when they voted Abacha’s right hand man! — Don Corleone (@tksilicon) May 23, 2018