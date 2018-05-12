Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerians drag Noble Igwe for listing major fraud fronts in Nigeria

Nigerians drag Noble Igwe over the tweet he posted listing major fraud fronts in Nigeria.

The list includes record labels, car sale business and online stores.

According to him, ‘EFCC needs to have a waiter stationed at every club in VI and Lekki’.

Online stores and stores on Admiralty/Fola Osibo in Lekki are all used for money laundering’.

See all the reactions to his comment below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

First photos & video from actor John Dumelo’s traditional marriage to his beautiful bride

Yahoo boys don’t deserve to be glorified – Olamide reacts to EFCC raid of Club 57

Juliet Ibrahim addresses rumoured breakup with Iceberg Slim

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration (Photos)

More photos of John Dumelo’s bride as they traditionally get married

Blac Chyna’s 18-year-old boyfriend surprises her with flowers as she celebrates 30th birthday

Yvonne Nelson congratulates her bestie, John Dumelo on his traditional marriage… Fans react (Photos)

Pre-wedding photos of John Dumelo and his Fiancee

“I am tempted to cheat on my wife everyday” – Actor, Emeka Okoro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *