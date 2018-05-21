Politics, Trending

Nigerians Knock Senator Ben Bruce Over Comment Made Against APC

Image result for ben murray bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency has reacted to reports that state congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC, did not end well – According to the ‘common sense’ Senator, party itself needs to be colonized by a more civilized party as it can not yet govern itself internally govern Nigeria.

Ben bruce via his Twitter account wrote:

Well, some Nigerians on the platform did waste anytime to shut him, as they reminded the senator that is own party, Peoples Democratic Party is still in crisis.

See some reactions below


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st May

Olisa Metuh Passes Out in Court, Nigerians say he was acting

Unclad Photo of Alex and Mystery Man Surfaces But She Says hackers did it

After Preaching Celibacy? Nigerians React to Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy

My Late Daughter’s Danish Husband is not in Prison – Late Alizee’s father

SARS Officer Who Coerced Nigerian Woman Into Paying N5000 or Get Killed, is Arrested

Video of Policeman Struggling to Disarm NSCDC Officer Surfaces

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th May

Nigerians Troll Buhari For Not Being Invited to Royal Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *