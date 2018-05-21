Nigerians Knock Senator Ben Bruce Over Comment Made Against APC

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency has reacted to reports that state congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC, did not end well – According to the ‘common sense’ Senator, party itself needs to be colonized by a more civilized party as it can not yet govern itself internally govern Nigeria.

Ben bruce via his Twitter account wrote:

How can a party that cant govern itself internally govern Nigeria? The state congresses of the APC shows that the party itself needs to be colonized by a more civilized party. APC is not even mature enough to be a ruling party in a Local Govt, talk less of the federal level. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 20, 2018

Well, some Nigerians on the platform did waste anytime to shut him, as they reminded the senator that is own party, Peoples Democratic Party is still in crisis.

See some reactions below

This kind of things has happened in the early days of your party (PDP) and your party was the ruling party. So don’t come here and start making unnecessary noise here. — Adedipupo Adeosun (@oyinladeacute) May 20, 2018

How can an advocate for ‘buy Nigeria product to grow the naira’ hire an Indian to manage his cinema too? Enough of hypocritical tweet sir! Get to work and stop all this! — Emmy Tosin Falade (@tosinfalade) May 20, 2018

Fortunately enought senator yellow, they are governing Nigeria in a better manner than you tattered umbrella. Your party govern for 16 yrs they left Nigeria worst than they met it. go face yr constituents and stop talking, you don’t have any moral standing to advise us pls. — Kankani Awasak (@KankaniAwasak3) May 20, 2018

@benmurraybruce is somebody i used to admire & respect b4 now, but going by this piece shows he has only succeed in exhibiting his lack of integrity and principle & as such should not be taken serious henceforth. Thanks @a_awasak for this piece By their fruit we shall know them. — Abdallah faskari (@chamelon23) May 21, 2018

I don’t blame you,GEJ made you a senator against the peoples wish,we will see how you return back to the Senate in 2019. — Samoo (@Samooo_01) May 20, 2018