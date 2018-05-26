Nigerians List Buhari’s Achievement in 3 Years and They were so Hilarious

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri on Saturday listed some of the achievements of the former president. According to the author, Jonathan initiated, started and completed in 3 years, the following projects.

* 12 new universities

* 120 almajiri schools

* Revival of Lagos-Kano rail

* Converting Enugu airport to international

* The YouWIN Scheme

Omokri made this known via his Twitter handle and further challenged Buhari’s government to take the #BuhariChallenge and do same. Some Nigerians on the platform took up the challenge and named some achievement of the present government. The responses will definitely leave your in stitches.

See some of them below:

1. Reinstalled Corrupt Maina

2. Reinstalled indicted NHIS Boss

3. Sacked but failed to prosecute Babachir Lawal, in fact the Bros nominated his replacement and he’s still walking about Free holding parallel APC Congress in Adamawa😂😂 while Metuh is going thru hell for same

4. — Gbenga (@gbenga_adeosun) May 26, 2018

1. Transmission scheme

2. Double Double Parallel

scheme

3. We are less corrupt scheme

4. We completed abandoned

project scheme

Beat that Reno 😂😂 — Oluwaseun temitayo (@Seuntemitayo4) May 26, 2018

4. Increased Debt Portfolio astronomically by hoarding funds to the ForEX reserve for political correctness.

5. Since 2015, PMB been going on World Tour like a Hiphop Artiste 😂😂 — Gbenga (@gbenga_adeosun) May 26, 2018