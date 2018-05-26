Politics, Trending

Nigerians List Buhari’s Achievement in 3 Years and They were so Hilarious

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri on Saturday listed some of the achievements of the former president. According to the author, Jonathan initiated, started and completed in 3 years, the following projects.

* 12 new universities
* 120 almajiri schools
* Revival of Lagos-Kano rail
* Converting Enugu airport to international
* The YouWIN Scheme
See his tweet:

Omokri made this known via his Twitter handle and further challenged Buhari’s government to take the #BuhariChallenge and do same. Some Nigerians on the platform took up the challenge and named some achievement of the present government. The responses will definitely leave your in stitches.

See some of them below:


