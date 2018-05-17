Nigerians Mock Ibrahim Magu as He Misfires in New Interview

magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu had an interview with Channels TV recently. During the interview, the interviewer Maupe Ogun asked Mr Magu about not instutionalising the fight against corruption. In his response, Magu who probably didn’t understand the question or the word ‘instutionalise’ answered the question wrongly to the embarrassment of many viewers.

See video as shared by kayode Ogundamisi, a political analyst via Twitter

.@MaupeO asked 🎤 @officialEFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu about not instutionalising the fight against corruption. His response?

I think we should start conducting interviews in our local languages. E be like say the TURENCI thing is not working at all 🙈🙈🙈🙉🙉🙉🙊🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/kmlLXYT3rz — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) May 17, 2018

Here is how many people reacted

Jesu!!!The interviewer was asking about institutionalising EFCC by making it independent from the influence of the Executive. Magu responds with the erection of a a physical institution(building). Apologists would say this video was doctored. This is the height of incompetency — Olatunji Olusumbola (@chrismiles78) May 17, 2018

There is no grammatical expression here, he failed to comprehend the question asked and that in itself is incompetence. — Jide Adeniji (@jaypapa1) May 17, 2018

Can you imagine! The interviewer asked,”Are you comparing a physical building with fight against corruption?”…”How does the building you occupy determine who you prosecute or how to prosecute?” Still Mr Magu no gree!😂😂😂😂😂 — Olatunji Olusumbola (@chrismiles78) May 17, 2018