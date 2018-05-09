Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy said “I traveled to London to get small breeze”

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy caused some sorta frenzy on twitter after she tweeted that she left Lagos for London just to catch small breeze.

She wrote, “Why is it so hot in London � I left Lagos to catch small breeze! �#bankholidaysunshine”

Trust Nigerians to surely react to her statement… I mean, who goes all the way to London from Lagos just to ‘get small breeze’?!

See some reactions below:

