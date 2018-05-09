Nigerians React As President Buhari Embarks On Another 4-Day Medical Vacation To London

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 4-day medical vacation in London is generating ripples on social media as Nigerians have reacted. He is scheduled to leave the country today.

Recall that the President had last year spent more than 100 days in London receiving treatment. He recently declared his intention to contest the 2019 election.

However many people have advised him to jettison his plan and go home for a deserving rest away from politics.

The announcement on his Twitter handle about the trip has generated another round of debate, Buhari said: “I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12.”

See reactions below:

