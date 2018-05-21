Nigerians react to Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy (Details)

Famous blogger, Linda Ikeji who is currently engaged, broke the news of her pregnancy today and social media went agog.

Penning down a post to confirm the report, Linda Ikeji said the year started with her finding out that she is pregnant.

According to her, after she missed her period and did a home pregnancy test, she was driven for another lab test by a friend to confirm the pregnancy.

She further added that even though everyone thinks DJ Khaled is obsessed with his son, Asahd, they will however get to know the definition of the word when hers arrive. Linda Ikeji also said that she has already ordered a Bentley Mulsanne, as she expects her baby.

Nigerians have been reacting to the news so far and while there are some good comments, there are other reactions which reveal that getting pregnant out of wedlock isn’t what the celebrity blogger had been preaching to young girls.

Linda Ikeji during her Infamous beef with Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, denied Wizkid’s accusations of her sleeping with his Directors by saying she live a Calibate life…

Well, Nigerians got no chill and here are some reactions on micro-blogging site, twitter ;

Linda Ikeji getting pregnant after telling y’all to remain celibate is like a girl that tweets “Men are trash” while getting dicked. If you like, don’t use your head pic.twitter.com/zQwUgjcnrg — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) May 20, 2018

Linda Ikeji allowed girls to join celibacy gang only for her to show up pregnant. We will not take it. — Sally (@is_salsu) May 20, 2018

When you hear Linda Ikeji Is Celibately Pregnant 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/jcllLgRInI — Village Headmaster™® (@josh_cr7) May 20, 2018

One thing I have learnt from this Linda Ikeji getting pregnant story is that before you start pushing the celibate and men are scum movement…

Make sure you have a good dick to come home to..if not you will just play yourself at both ends… — follow back please… (@kingboluwatife) May 20, 2018

Hopefully Linda Ikeji did not get pregnant through sex, cos she was preaching celibacy na 😕😕😕 — ♚ Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу 🇳🇬 (@t_riumphant) May 20, 2018

Linda Ikeji is like Virgin Mary. She told ladies to be Celibate but she then got pregnant. It’s not a man that got her pregnant, it’s the angel of the Lord. — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) May 20, 2018

Linda Ikeji was pregnant we didn’t know until now, what if she’s already married and we don’t know until later.

Thumbs up for knowing how to keep your private life away from the media until you’re ready to.

Big Congratulations. This is great news. 😍

pic.twitter.com/gyDfgzS1mW — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) May 20, 2018

Leave a Comment…

comments