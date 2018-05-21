Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerians react to Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy (Details)

Famous blogger, Linda Ikeji who is currently engaged, broke the news of her pregnancy today and social media went agog.

Penning down a post to confirm the report, Linda Ikeji said the year started with her finding out that she is pregnant.

According to her, after she missed her period and did a home pregnancy test, she was driven for another lab test by a friend to confirm the pregnancy.

She further added that even though everyone thinks DJ Khaled is obsessed with his son, Asahd, they will however get to know the definition of the word when hers arrive. Linda Ikeji also said that she has already ordered a Bentley Mulsanne, as she expects her baby.

Nigerians have been reacting to the news so far and while there are some good comments, there are other reactions which reveal that getting pregnant out of wedlock isn’t what the celebrity blogger had been preaching to young girls.

Linda Ikeji during her Infamous beef with Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, denied Wizkid’s accusations of her sleeping with his Directors by saying she live a Calibate life…

Well, Nigerians got no chill and here are some reactions on micro-blogging site, twitter ;

