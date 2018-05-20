After Preaching Celibacy? Nigerians React to Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy

Popular Female blogger Linda Ikeji is pregnant and fans can’t stop talking it. The blogger who almost cause an internet melt a few months back when photos of her rocking an engagement ring hit the internet.

And the news became even more confirmed after her sister, Laura Ikeji congratulated her on social media but absolutely no one saw this bomb coming.

Fans and critics were still gearing up for a wedding, when Linda pulls this on everyone. She broke her own news herself via Twitter:

OMG! The most amazing thing has happened to me! I am going to be a mum. My greatest dream realized! (baby bump photos) https://t.co/wL5ernkBVg — Linda Ikeji (@lindaikeji) May 20, 2018

See how many fans reacted;

On Twitter, Your rose model will tell you not to cook for your husband and you will listen while she's cooking Vegetable for her husband. Linda Ikeji preaching Celibacy but pregnant. LESSON: No one should take the lead role in your life but yourself. — Abdul (@Iam_Abdulaxis) May 20, 2018

Linda Ikeji is so good at blogging that she carried her own breaking news before anyone else could 😅😂 — Wunderkid (@WunderKid_) May 20, 2018

So Linda ikeji can keep her own pregnancy on a low but If it's another celebrity, she go Don blog am as the belle clock 2days pic.twitter.com/9P7XSiLhmY — Alfa Jamal (@Ogbeni_Peter) May 20, 2018

Guys wait wait wait. The last I remembered, Linda Ikeji was a celibate! She encouraged us all to stay away from sex. Don't tell me this is the carpenter's child😣😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7tzA0WIq8E — Blecyn George Monsi (@Blecyn1) May 20, 2018

Linda Ikeji played you all 😂 preaching the whole “Empower the Lady Girl” campaign as if last last it’s not man that will put a baby inside her 😅😆 You people better learn!! — Wunderkid (@WunderKid_) May 20, 2018