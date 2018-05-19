Nigerians Troll Buhari For Not Being Invited to Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were today pronounced husband and wife in a fairytale wedding at Windsor Castle that left single ladies dreaming. The whole world took out time to observe the event including Nigerians. Although, President Muhammadu Buhari’s friend, Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury was the official priest at the Royal Wedding in the UK, Nigerians still trolled Buhari for being absent.

See funny reactions below:

Buhari upon all his UK vibes. Forming citizen and travelling upandan, wasn't invited to the royal wedding.#RoyalWedding

😂😂😂 — Kachi Godson Ezeja (@iamKACHiKWULu) May 19, 2018

Just imagine President Buhari attending the royal wedding. Garba Shehu would have gone to the streets singing his praises. #RoyalWedding — Olufemi Okosun (@MisterDalo) May 19, 2018

Come o, I neva see buhari for d royal wedding,isn't that d sort of presidential duty he doesn't miss out on? I mean,even while hundreds r slaughtered or kidnapped in nija,still doesn't stop him performing such presidential duties,abi they no invite am? — Doris Roache (@DorchAfrique) May 19, 2018

Politicians were not invited to Harry's wedding, methinks Buhari wld have been d first African President to be invited to a Royal wedding — Frank Opara (@fopara03) May 19, 2018

That's how the latest UK citizen Muhammadu Buhari wasn't invited for the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WRKGNuwzYa — ICEY (@ManLikeIcey) May 19, 2018