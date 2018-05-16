‘Nigeria’s Future Is Bright’- Buhari

The president Muhammadu Buhari has said that the future of the country is bright.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba, quoted him while speaking at a state dinner held yesterday in his honour by the government of Jigawa state during his two-day working visit.

The president also mentioned that the nation’s economy was steadily improving, urging Nigerians to remain optimistic. He called on Nigerians to continue supporting his administration’s well thought out economic policies.

According to him,

“The future is bright for Nigeria, as the economy has taken a turn for the better, our foreign reserves are almost twice the level we met, boosting investors confidence and stabilizing the Naira and inflation has declined consecutively for more than a year.”

Also, Buhari commended Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar for emulating his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development despite severely limited resources available to the state.

He praised the state government for subscribing to the federal government’s renewable energy master plan by having the largest solar power investment portfolio in the country- the 330 megawatts joint solar power development station situated in Gwiwa Local Government of the state.

-NAN