Nigeria’s future is very bright – Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria’s future is very bright and that the economy has taken a turn for the better. Buhari further stated that the foreign reserves are approaching twice what he inherited, and that investor confidence is high, while the Naira is stable. The president stated these via his Twitter handle saying the inflation has declined for the 15th consecutive month.

See what he wrote;

Some Nigerians on the platform while reacting to the announcement said Naira was stable even before president Buhari came to power and should return it back to where he met it. See some reaction below:


