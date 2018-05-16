Nigeria’s future is very bright – Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria’s future is very bright and that the economy has taken a turn for the better. Buhari further stated that the foreign reserves are approaching twice what he inherited, and that investor confidence is high, while the Naira is stable. The president stated these via his Twitter handle saying the inflation has declined for the 15th consecutive month.

See what he wrote;

Nigeria’s future is very bright. The economy has taken a turn for the better,our foreign reserves are approaching twice what we inherited, investor confidence is high, the Naira is stable. And just today the announcement that inflation has declined for the 15th consecutive month. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 15, 2018

The Federal government released over N1.2 trillion for capital projects in 2016 and N1.5 trillion in the 2017 budget, figures that are unprecedented in the history of our country. We accomplished a lot more with the much less that oil prices and a recession confronted us with. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 15, 2018

Some Nigerians on the platform while reacting to the announcement said Naira was stable even before president Buhari came to power and should return it back to where he met it. See some reaction below:

Naira was stable when u met it sir. Why can’t you take it back to where u met it? Take petrol back to where u met it. Infact just reset everything to where it was when u entered office, we can continue from there. — Otimus Prime 🌑⚡ (@DaBoyos5star) May 15, 2018

Naira is stable at N360 to $1… Are you okay sir???

So in early 2015 that Naira was N200 to $1, was it unstable??

To now celebrate inflation fall 4d 15th times is the symptoms of ineptitude, clueless attitude & mediocrity.

Mr @NGRPresident its obvious you are LIVING in the PAST — AYANLOLA ABDULJELIL (@owolabitaiwo) May 15, 2018