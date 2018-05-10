Gossip, News

Nigeria’s oil production rebounds to 2.07m bpd in April – Ministry

According to estimates released Thursday by the Nigerian oil ministry, the country’s oil production rebounded to 2.07 million b/d in April this year, after it slipped to 2.02 million b/d in the preceding month, Platts reports.



The ministry figures showed that oil production including condensates averaged 2,069,784 b/d in April, up from March and about 11% higher than 1.85 million b/d for April last year. Nigeria has continued to ramp up production following the lull in militancy in the country’s main oil-producing Niger Delta region.


However, after several months of steady growth, output slipped in March, which industry officials attributed to pockets of illegal tapping into pipelines in the delta. A spokesman for the oil ministry said Thursday Nigeria remained on track to meet the oil production target of 2.3 million b/d for this year’s budget.

Source: energymixreport.com


