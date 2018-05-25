Nina bags endorsement deal with ‘Slim Girl Shape Wear’ (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina has bagged an endorsement deal to model for ‘Slim Girl Shape Wear.’

She took to her instagram page to share the photos as she signs the deal in all smiles.

The ex-housemate first of all hinted on the deal after sharing the photo above, saying;

“Iv got a Surprise for you all..”

Then she got the deal and commented on the photos she shared, saying:

“Thank you lord🙏🙏

Thanks fam for always supporting me #ninanation

@slimgirlshapewear”

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments