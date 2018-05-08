Nina looking beautiful in new photos

Nina Chinonso Onyenobi is looking so beautiful in new photos she released on her Instagram page, no wonder her man, Miracle loves her like no other.

The beautiful undergraduate of Imo State University shared the below beautiful new photos of herself.. and we can’t help but notice how glowed up she’s been since leaving the house.

It appears the young model has been working with stylists who know how to bring out the best in her looks. In a recent outfit worn, Nina ostensibly showed Miracle why he needs to keep her close despite his wealth and stardom.

She shared the lovely pictures with the caption below:

“Monday’s are about werk werk werk..Much grace abounds when there is a purpose to life..to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, to be a change agent. I believe enough to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles… Have yourselves an excellent work week people!!… From me to you..its all love, light and all things positive. Cheers!”

See more photos:

