Nina pens hearfelt apology to Bobrisky over Toyin Lawani issue



Following Bobrisky’s rant yesterday in which he called ex Big Brother Naija housemate,Nina ungrateful and expressed regret at supporting her,Nina has penned a heartfelt thank you note to him .

Bobrisky has been angry that she decided to oitch tent with his arch enemy,Toyin Lawani who he claims never supported her while in the house .









However,Nina said she is just building her life and wouldn’t want to be involved in their feud.

She wrote:



I’m generally a cheerful person. I’m usually full of love, life, and happiness. I open my eyes in the morning and feel excited to be alive.

There was a time, though, when it wasn’t so easy in the big brother naija house When blinking and breathing and speaking all took so much effort that I thought I may as well give up: I was in a dark hole of sadness and anger and confusion.

I didn’t think I was gonna make it, but you rooted for me

For the friend who stood by my side through the storm for you Bobrisky the person who could see through my darkness when I wasn’t able to.

For the beautiful soul who believed in transformation, who believed in healing, and time, and growth. Who never once judged me for my heartache, grief, and anguish ,naevity .

Who, when the world gave up on me , gave me a piece of hope, a breath of fresh air, and a tiny scrap of faith that things might begin to change.

For the friend who was delicate with their words and capable of pushing me forward. Who didn’t mind what people where saying against me in dark corner, who actually stood his ground to help me

You endured and took alot of insult for my sake,You pulled me through an impossible tornado that I thought was going to eat me whole.

You loved me at my worst. You never gave up on me. You saw through my opaque pain.

Dear friend,

Thank you.

But I’m trying to build up my life,I didn’t know you had all this difference with Toyin Lawani,but then again when i found out i said to myself..i shouldnt involve myself it’s between you two..

And am free with both of you..I hate having enemies….

I’m never ungrateful I have always been grateful for all you did for me and will always be..

I hope you see through my point and understand

Thanks @bobrisky222