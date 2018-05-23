Entertainment, Gossip

Nina sets up a business consultancy firm

BNaija finalist Nina has just set up her business consultancy firm, which she names Honeydough Consulting.

She took to her social media platform to announce the new business which she said was created to promote products and services for businesses.

She said:

“It is imperative that we support each other in the best way possible to make our dear country worth living,” she wrote.

“Businesses are struggling to stay afloat due to obvious challenges which are quite discouraging.

Going by these ills in our Society, I wish to support businesses with my social media platform which will promote products and services for businesses registered by my consultant: Honeydoughconsulting and be advised on terms and conditions. Noting that we rise by lifting others, I look forward to celebrating visionary entrepreneurs,”

Nina, born and resident in Owerri in Imo State of Nigeria, loves singing, talking and chatting with other people.

