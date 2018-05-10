Nina slams follower who said she didn’t write her open letter to Bobrisky

Following Nina Ivy’s Letter of Apology to her supporter-turned-enemy – Bobrisky, some fans felt the letter was not written by the BBNaija Star.

Here’s the letter:

I’m generally a cheerful person. I’m usually full of love, life, and happiness. I open my eyes in the morning and feel excited to be alive.

There was a time, though, when it wasn’t so easy in the big brother naija house When blinking and breathing and speaking all took so much effort that I thought I may as well give up: I was in a dark hole of sadness and anger and confusion.

I didn’t think I was gonna make it, but you rooted for me

For the friend who stood by my side through the storm for you Bobrisky the person who could see through my darkness when I wasn’t able to.

For the beautiful soul who believed in transformation, who believed in healing, and time, and growth. Who never once judged me for my heartache, grief, and anguish ,naevity .

Who, when the world gave up on me , gave me a piece of hope, a breath of fresh air, and a tiny scrap of faith that things might begin to change.

For the friend who was delicate with their words and capable of pushing me forward. Who didn’t mind what people where saying against me in dark corner, who actually stood his ground to help me.

You endured and took alot of insult for my sake, You pulled me through an impossible tornado that I thought was going to eat me whole.

You loved me at my worst. You never gave up on me. You saw through my opaque pain.

Dear friend,

Thank you.

But I’m trying to build up my life,I didn’t know you had all this difference with Toyin Lawani,but then again when i found out i said to myself..i shouldnt involve myself it’s between you two..

And am free with both of you..I hate having enemies….

I’m never ungrateful I have always been grateful for all you did for me and will always be..

I hope you see through my point and understand

Thanks @bobrisky222

A fan who felt Nina did not possess such writing skills, commented; “Nina did not write this by herself tho”

Those words did not go down too well with Nina, hence her reply; “@Teekay_diva use your writing skills and make something out of your life”

The Follower @teekay_diva then tried to explain her comment; “Is like all of you mentioning me are ALL MAD!!! Must your dumb asses always interpret everything to be an insult ? Get a life abeg… Awon didirin”

Madam Nina!! Why are you defensive ? My comment on your page wasn’t an insult… Please have sense abeg.

So what do you think guys, was her comment an insult ?

Leave a Comment…

comments