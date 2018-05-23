Entertainment, Gossip

Nina’s ex-boyfriend, Collins rocks Ifu Ennada in MC Galaxy’s new music video

MC Galaxy is ready to release his song titled ‘Fine Girls.”

News broke out yesterday that he featured Ifu Ennada in the video. It appears that Nina’s ex-boyfriend, Collins will also be in the music video.

The clip making the rounds now shows Collins rocking Ifu Ennada  while MC Galaxy Cheered them on.

Many fans have condemned this act, but some feel Nina requested Mc Galaxy to help him (Collin).

Collins has also changed his IG handle to @collinzmcg, adding Mc Galaxy’s music label, ‘MCG’ to it.

