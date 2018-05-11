Nnamdi Kanu’s Security Guard ‘Ojukwu’ Who Was Arrested By Soldiers, Granted Bail (Photo)

Uchenna Kalu (middle) after being released from prison

A High Court Sitting in Abia state has granted bail to the Indigenous People of Biafra Leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s security guard named Uchenna Kalu a.k.a ‘Ojukwu’.

According to National Helm, Uchenna was arrested in Afara-Ukwu Ibekwu Umuahia, at Nnamdi Kanu’s residence, following the Operation Python Dance declaration last year, 8th Of October 2017 and was accused of being in possession of weapons.

Ojukwu as he is popularly known, was transferred to Abia State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). He was secretly arraigned in Umuahia. Magistrate Court, but the court denied having the jurisdiction to grant bail and a remand order was given to Umuahia Prisons for his detention.

‘Ojukwu’ was accorded Transportation fare, cloth and details of his expired rent taken, for a renewal. In delight he appreciated the immense efforts of IPOB led by Citizen Nnamdi Kanu while on detention and legally working towards his release.

He showered praises on Citizen Nnamdi Kanu and vowed never to surrender towards the quest of Biafra restoration.

