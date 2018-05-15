Local News

NNPC Appoints Kyari As OPEC Representative

Mallam Mele Kyari 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has announced the appointment of Group General manager, Mallam Mele Kyari as Nigeria’s National representative at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The news was announced on Sunday and shared on the Twitter handle of NNPC, @nnpcgroup.

Kyari is the GGM in Crude Oil Marketing Division at NNPC.

See the post sharing the news below:

