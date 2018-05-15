NNPC Appoints Kyari As OPEC Representative

Mallam Mele Kyari
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has announced the appointment of Group General manager, Mallam Mele Kyari as Nigeria’s National representative at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
The news was announced on Sunday and shared on the Twitter handle of NNPC, @nnpcgroup.
Kyari is the GGM in Crude Oil Marketing Division at NNPC.
See the post sharing the news below:
BREAKING: Kyari, @NNPCgroup Crude Oil Marketing Chief, Appointed #Nigeria’s #OPEC National Representative https://t.co/UkFcQB7hMe @FMPRng @IbeKachikwu @DrMKBaru @mkkyari pic.twitter.com/qsCohwNdMI
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) May 13, 2018
