Entertainment

NO FEAR! Jet Li Is Completely Fine

Chinese action star, Jet Li recently fueled concern about his health, but we are told it is nothing to worry about.


In 2010, Li was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, whose symptoms include muscle weakness and sleeping problems.

Recent photos of Li visiting a temple in Tibet seemed to depict him as very frail.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern. But Jet is completely fine. There’s nothing wrong with him. There’s no life-threatening illness. He’s in great shape,” Manager Chasman said.

“It’s one picture and people are making these interpretations from it. If you took a picture of me at the wrong angle and wrong time of the day, I could look frail as well.”

Li had revealed last year that even though he had been taking medication, the condition “kept coming back”.

We do not want anything bad to happen to our kung fu master, we still want him around for long.


Post Views:
44

Tags

You may also like

DJ Spinall Ft. Kizz Daniel – “Baba” (Video)

(PHOTOS) Reality Star Bares It All

Mimi Orjiekwe’s ex husband marriage to his new American wife allegedly crashes

5 things you need to know about Idowest, the new Artiste signed by Davido

Couple set the internet on fire with their maternity photoshoot (Photos)

More photos of the two women Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is set to marry at the same time

Cee-C praises her father with sweet words to celebrate his birthday

#ThrowbackThursday; Can you guess who the stars are in these photos?

These new photos of Cee-C has got tongues wagging

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *