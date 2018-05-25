No Mercy: 40 ISIS Brides Sentenced To Death In Iraq After Just 10mins Hearing (Photos)

French citizen Djamila Boutoutao pleads for her live during a court appearance (Photo: Getty)

Dozens of foreign ISIS brides are being sentenced to death in Iraq as the country exacts its revenge after three years of jihadi occupation, The Sun UK reports.

Begging that they themselves are victims, the women were given 10 minutes to plead for their lives before judges decide their sentence.

Many of them find little sympathy with the Iraqi judiciary and locals, and are despised for their support of their militant husbands who tore the country apart between 2014 and 2017.

French citizen Djamila Boutoutao, 29, appeared in court last month and claimed: “I thought I had married a rapper.

“It was only when we arrived in Turkey for a week-long ‘holiday’ that I discovered my husband was a jihadist.

“I’m a victim. My husband beat me and locked me up in a cave with my children when I refused to follow him (to Iraq).”

She reappeared in court again last week alongside 14 other women, The Guardian reported, where she begged to keep hold of her daughter.

She is among an estimated 1,900 French citizens, and 40,000 foreigners, who travelled to join ISIS’s so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

She said: “I’m going mad here. I’m facing a death sentence or life in prison. No one tells me anything, not the ambassador, not people in prison.”

“Don’t let them take my daughter away. I am willing to offer money if you can contact my parents. Please get me out of here.”

According to the paper, at least 40 women have been sentenced to death, while its believed around 300 people in total with links to ISIS have so far been executed.

Now more than 1,000 people are banged up in Baghdad jails having been identified as either members of the group or relatives of fighters.

Most the women are widowed, and many if these are the only caregiver left for small children born to terrorist dads.

