No More Beefs: Davido Publicly Celebrates Wizkid’s Latest Achievement In London

Davido and Wizkid

Peace now reigns between two of Nigeria’s biggest male musicians, Davido and Wizkid as they are now better friends, just few months after the superstar singers were at loggerheads for reasons that are still unclear.

Davido had in a recent interview with The Native explained how he and Wizkid made up and why they decided to stop fighting.

“It just got to a point where we just thought, this s*it is getting old. I mean, it got physical between our camps. We just wanted to make the relationship mutual. He has three kids, I have two kids.

“I’ve traveled a lot, I have experienced so much more in life, I have two artists that are doing well. Like, this s*it is old bro, we’re not getting any younger,”

Davido took their bromance publicly on Twitter last night as he celebrated Wizkid who was writing about how he plans to perform to over 20,000 people in London.

Wizkid had tweeted; “Actually playing the O2 in a couple days! Wow! Still don’t feel real! I played my first gig in london in a lil club now we 20k deep!Blessed.”

Davido responded Wiz and wrote; “U just dey start !.”

See their Twitter exchange below:

