Entertainment, Gossip

Noble Igwe mentions the major hide outs for fraudster, calls on EFCC to do more (See)

After the arrest of 12 ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys at Club 57 in Lagos last night by EFCC, Noble Igwe has taken to twitter to disclose their major hide outs to the public.

The 360 blogger gave a precise description of where they carry out their business and where they use as their hide out from EFCC.

He stated that robbers on instagram are regarded as G-boys and in reality, theirs is a different way of stealing.

He mentioned their major hide outs as;

“Musical Record Labels,
Estate/Property Business,
and car selling business”

Read his post below;

-Instablog


You may also like

Yvonne Okoro explains why most female celebrities are single

The resemblance between Wizkid’s son Zion and DJ Khaled’s son Asahd is striking! (Photos)

Yvonne Nelson’s daughter is a bastard – Actress (Video)

“She’s in trouble” – Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens to sue singer, Simi for ‘Joromi’ song theft

Rosy Meurer & Lily Afegbai shade Tonto Dikeh over her marriage

Music: DJ Derekz Ft. Flavour & Phyno – By My Side

“How i felt when my mom remarried” — Simi shares

Check-out the hospital Comedian I go dye is planning to build for his community people in Delta state

Rosy Meurer Joins Lilly Afegbai In Shading Tonto Dikeh over her marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *