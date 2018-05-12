Noble Igwe mentions the major hide outs for fraudster, calls on EFCC to do more (See)

After the arrest of 12 ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys at Club 57 in Lagos last night by EFCC, Noble Igwe has taken to twitter to disclose their major hide outs to the public.

The 360 blogger gave a precise description of where they carry out their business and where they use as their hide out from EFCC.

He stated that robbers on instagram are regarded as G-boys and in reality, theirs is a different way of stealing.

He mentioned their major hide outs as;

“Musical Record Labels,

Estate/Property Business,

and car selling business”

Read his post below;

-Instablog