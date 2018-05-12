Noble Igwe releases list of major fraud fronts in Nigeria

Founder/Chief Executive Officer of 360 Group, Noble Igwe has released a list of major fraud fronts in Nigeria.

Beckoning on the officials of Economic and Financial Crime Commission, he went on a whistle blowing spree as he called out major fraud fronts in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The blogger’s post read;

”An armed robber is an armed robber. You are a thief armed with a computer”.

”Armed robbers on instagram are regarded as G boys but in reality,their’s a different type of stealing”.

”Online stores and stores on Admiralty/Fola Osibo are used for money laundering”.

”EFCC needs to have a waiter stationed at every club within Lekki & VI. After last night,club owners are going to record low sales and Uber drivers will be busy tonight”.

”Record label Estate/ Property Business Car Selling business The Above are major 419 /fraud fronts in Nigeria”.

