Noble Igwe Shades Tekno For Impregnating Lola Rae

Tekno announced yesterday that he has welcomed a daughter with his boo, singer Lola Rae – who has been missing from the spotlight for the duration of her pregnancy.

The excited singer, took to his Instagram page yesterday, to declare his love for his girlfriend, Lola after she gave him a baby.

But someone who rather seem “edgy” has thrown shades at the pair.Noble Igwe is shading the hell out of singers, Lola Raeand Tekno.

He simply wrote: “He made you stay away from your music to have a baby but he stayed back to push his hustle. #life”



