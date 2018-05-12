News Feed, Trending

Noble Igwe ‘Shakes the Table’ and Nigerians Reacts

 

Following reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Friday stormed Club 57 in Ikoyi and arrested over 12 suspected internet fraudsters,  Noble Igwe  has advocated for more arrest of yahoo boys. The Ceo of 360group, said people who steal with computer should also be referred to as armed robbers.

Here is what he tweeted:

 

 

See reactions from some Nigerians


