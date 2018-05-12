Noble Igwe ‘Shakes the Table’ and Nigerians Reacts

Following reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Friday stormed Club 57 in Ikoyi and arrested over 12 suspected internet fraudsters, Noble Igwe has advocated for more arrest of yahoo boys. The Ceo of 360group, said people who steal with computer should also be referred to as armed robbers.

Here is what he tweeted:

An armed robber is an armed robber.

You are a thief armed with a computer. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) May 12, 2018

People steal and then turn around to blame the government for making them criminals.

Anyone that defends a criminal is a criminal and while we have a list for people advocating rape culture,we should also have one for such people. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) May 12, 2018

See reactions from some Nigerians

Noble Igwe get mind shaa. — Omo Toh Gbolahan (@JAYWONJUWONLO) May 12, 2018

The irony being that Noble Igwe is a "Fashion Ambassador" for "Payporte" owned by "Bassey Eyo" which is apparently a money laundering company that does not pay its staff. Before you shake table, be sure you're not standing on it — AEK (@Twickta) May 12, 2018

Noble Igwe should have just kept some things to himself.. atleast for his own safety and that of his family.. Am not supporting fraud business or Yahoo but this man has just invited enemies to his doorsteps. Watch yr movement in Lagos sir — I am 2koinz (@2koinz) May 12, 2018

Just watched Oyemykke's video on Noble Igwe. Nigerians have a love-hate relationship with crime especially fraud. People justify 419,Yahoo etc cos it sustains artist's careers, families & the less privileged. Same people condemn govt corruption. Its confusing & hypocritical. — Renzel (@FoluShaw) May 12, 2018

Oyemyke constantly berates politicians for corruption but he’s insulting Noble igwe for listing fraud fronts which is common knowledge. Not surprised though, always knew he was daft with his myopic views — Moji✨ (@mojibola__) May 12, 2018

Just watched Oyemykke's video on Noble Igwe. Nigerians have a love-hate relationship with crime especially fraud. People justify 419,Yahoo etc cos it sustains artist's careers, families & the less privileged. Same people condemn govt corruption. Its confusing & hypocritical. — Renzel (@FoluShaw) May 12, 2018