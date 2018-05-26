Entertainment

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson mourns the death of his elder sister

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson is bereaved. His elder sister and only living sibling Aderonke Victoria Babalola has died.

Adeniyi wrote a heartfelt piece in her honour saying, ‘It’s just you and I for over 33yerars, we both have good promises for our mum, I know the struggle and pains and how hards its been, we both wanted the best out of life but why do you have to leave me all by myself at this moment? no brother no sister just me alone’,

‘I write with tears and pains, I write because I need to pour out my mind, you see us and all.. we love you and want you around for long, I knew I’ll bury you but was hoping for 60-70 more years egbon mi… I love you, we love you but God loves you more. please pray for my mum…. goodnight ADERONKE VICTORIA BABALOLA your children are in tears’ he said.

-Linda Ikeji


Tags

You may also like

“Walk away from anything that gives you bad vibes” – Kizz Daniel

My Mother Went To The Grave With 90 Per Cent Of My Secrets – Chioma Akpotha

Man Beats His Wife Black & Blue For Refusing Him Sex On Daily Basis (photos)

Lady Cancels Her Wedding Few Months To It, After Her Fiancee Beat Her Like Dog (photo

More Photos Of Ronaldinho’s 2 Beautiful Fiancees They Are Best Friends And They Both Live Under The Same Roof With Him

PHOTO: Bobrisky Slays In Bridal Attire & Makeup

‘Assurance’; See How A Nigerian Doctor, Obinna Ebirim Empowered His People In Imo.

Battle of the peek-a-boo pants- Tiwa Savage vs Solange Knowles

Denrele narrates his shocking encounter with a homophobic man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *