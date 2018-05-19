Nollywood Actor, Zubby Michael Builds Mansion Worth Millions Of Naira (Photos)

Zubby Michael

Actor, Zubby Michael popularly known as “the gun carrying actor” has taken to his social media handle to show off his multimillion naira mansion he built. The actor who has acted in over 100 Nollywood movies thanked God for making him reach the level he has attained.

Sharing the photos, he wrote: “Thank u LORD #nawedeyhere #blessup.”

Many of his fans have congratulated him for the enormous feat as they wish him well in his future endeavours.

