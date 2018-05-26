Local News

Nollywood Actress, Clarion Chukwurah All Smiles As She Visits Aso Rock (Photos)

U.S-based popular Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah, has visited the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja in a visit to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.
 

Clarion Chukwura and Femi Adesina

Veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah, has paid a courtesy visit to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, at State House, Abuja, on May 24, 2018.

The purpose of the visit or details of their meeting were not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

See another photo below;

