Unlisted

Nollywood Actress Destiny Etiko And Her Deadly Curves Hit The Red Carpet

 

Destiny Etiko

Nigerian rising movie star, Destiny Etiko looked so gorgeous on the red carpet of a recent show.

Apart from her banging stature which is her major selling point, the single lady has a beautiful face and she is so versatile in acting.

She is a hardworking young woman who has been consistent in the film industry in recent years.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Shock As Award-Winning Filmmaker Gets Headbutted To Death By Giraffe Inside Safari Lodge (Photo)

Osinbajo Releases Details Of Grand Corruption In Jonathan’s Era

Baby Dies After Mom Lost Balance In Her High Heels And Drops Him From A Balcony

Breaking News: Court Fixes New Date For Dino Melaye’s Bail Application

Photos Of Buhari Meeting With Saraki And Dogara Today

Nigeria Saved N200 Billion From Ghost Workers – Osinbajo

Buhari Didn’t Tell Trump The Truth About AK-47 Wielding Herdsmen – Governor Ishaku

Groom’s Fake Friend Disappears With Money, Phones, Wristwatch At A Recent Wedding In Lagos (Photos)

So Innocent: Throwback Photos Of Controversial BB Naija Finalist, Cee-C

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *