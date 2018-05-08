Nollywood Actress Destiny Etiko And Her Deadly Curves Hit The Red Carpet

Destiny Etiko
Nigerian rising movie star, Destiny Etiko looked so gorgeous on the red carpet of a recent show.
Apart from her banging stature which is her major selling point, the single lady has a beautiful face and she is so versatile in acting.
She is a hardworking young woman who has been consistent in the film industry in recent years.
