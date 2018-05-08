Local News

Nollywood Actress, Rosaline Meurer Breaks Internet With Latest Photos

 

Rosaline Meurer

Nigerian actress, Rosaline Meurer who has been described as Tonto Dikeh’s nightmare stepped out with her glowing skin.

Her refusal to wear her bra as seen in the pictures here have got people talking. Rosaline who works with Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband – Oladunni Olakunle Churchill was excited to meet legendary photographer, TY Bello and popstar, Praiz at the event marking the one year existence of Media Room Hub.

“Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire Self confidence is the best outfit, rock it and own it” she captioned the photos.

See more below:

