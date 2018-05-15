Local News

Nollywood Actress, Toyin Adewale Reunites With Her Singer-Son, Mayorkun After 2 Years

 

Next rated music star, Mayorkun yesterday reunited with his mother, actress Toyin Adewale in the United States of America.

Revealing that they had spent at least two years apart, he wrote: 

“Not seen her in 2 years too.

Missed her so much! 

She came out for my show in DC.

Happy mother’s day”

