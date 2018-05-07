Nollywood Actress, Uru Eke Leaks Dirty Chat With Man On Instagram

Uru Eke

Nollywood actress, Uru Eke shared a post on her Insta-story exposing a man who requested for her residential address so he can visit her when he is in Lagos.

The revelation has gone viral on social media with many expressing mixed reactions about the development.

Uru Eke, popularly known for her producing debut Remember Me and her role as Obi in Ndani TV’s popular web series ‘Rumour Has It’, is a descent of Mbaise in Imo State, Nigeria, but was born in Newham, East London in the United Kingdom.

Here is the exposed chat below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria