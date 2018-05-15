Entertainment, Gossip

Nollywood Actress, Wunmi Toriola weds her foreign-based lover (Photos)

Nollywood Actress, Wunmi Toriola got married to her foreign-based lover in a traditional and white wedding ceremony which held on Sunday, 13th May, 2018.

Nollywood stars were present at the ceremony, they include: Mide Martins, Fausat Balogun, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe, Odunlade Adekola and many others.

Guests of the couple were entertained by Michael Owusu Addo aka Small Doctor.

More photos below:

