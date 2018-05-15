Nollywood Actress, Wunmi Toriola weds her foreign-based lover (Photos)

Nollywood Actress, Wunmi Toriola got married to her foreign-based lover in a traditional and white wedding ceremony which held on Sunday, 13th May, 2018.
Nollywood stars were present at the ceremony, they include: Mide Martins, Fausat Balogun, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe, Odunlade Adekola and many others.
Guests of the couple were entertained by Michael Owusu Addo aka Small Doctor.
More photos below:
Leave a Comment…
comments
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!