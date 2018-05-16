Nollywood Mourns Actress Aishat Abimbola a.k.a Omoge Campus

Late actress, Aishat Abimbola aka Omoge Campus

The association said that her death was a great loss to the industry where her acting potential touched lives positively.

The association advised other members to emulate her disposition so as to make positive impact on society.

The President of AGN, Mr. Emeka Rollas, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that her loss would be greatly felt in the movie industry.

“I extend my condolences to her family and her fans all over the world.

“Her death came at a time when the movie industry was beginning to make great impact on society.

“It is so sad to see such a budding talent go to waste at a time she could have positively touched many lives through her acting skills,” Rollas said.

He said that the guild had lost some of its members to death caused by various illnesses.

“It is time we began to take our health seriously,” Rollas said.

He urged his members to take advantage of the Life Insurance Scheme being introduced by the current leadership of the AGN for the safety of members’ lives and future.

“It is not possible to totally guide against death, but the scheme will serve as a platform to prepare members from being caught unawares by the cold hands of death,” he said.

Also, Vice President, AGN, South West chapter, Mr. Tope Babayemi, said that God should give Abimbola’s family and the entire Nollywood community the fortitude to bear the loss.

“This is another sad loss to the movie industry and it is high time we began to take our health seriously.

“God gives and God takes. She was a great actress and her fans will miss her greatly,” he said.

Babayemi said that the current leadership of the AGN had put in place a health insurance scheme for its members to reduce loss of life to a minimum.

He advised members to key into it for their good.

Also, Mr. Pedro Aganbi, Chairman of Lagos Chapter of AGN, said that Abimbola’s death was tragic because she was a blossoming actress whose potential had just started to come to limelight.

Aganbi, popularly known as Don Pedro, expressed his condolences to Abimbola’s family and friends and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

NAN reports that Abimbola featured in movies and TV series such as: Eje Adegbenro, Omoge Campus, Odaju Obinrin, Papa Ajasco, and Super Story, among many others.

-NAN

