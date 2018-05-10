“Not everyone who smiles with you loves you, Please be careful” – Bobrisky replies Nina’s apology



Nigerian self-acclaimed male Barbie Bobrisky has now responded to Nina’s heartfelt apology after they both had a minor misunderstanding.

Drama started when Borbrisky went online to rant about how he regrets supporting former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nina,







The cross dresser took his time and money to campaign for Nina who finally emerged as one of the finalists only for Nina to end up being snatched under the wings of his number one enemy Toyin Lawani.

He says Nina has not appreciated him, not for once, not to talk of sharing his photo on her page to appreciate him.

For Bobrisky, this looks like betrayal and he quickly unfollowed Nina, deleting all traces of her from his page.

But Nina apologized almost immediately saying she never knew about the indifference between Bobrisky and his arch rival, Toyin Lawani.

She wrote;

“Im generally a cheerful person. I’m usually full of love, life, and happiness. I open my eyes in the morning and feel excited to be alive.

There was a time, though, when it wasn’t so easy in the big brother naija house When blinking and breathing and speaking all took so much effort that I thought I may as well give up: I was in a dark hole of sadness and anger and confusion.

I didn’t think I was gonna make it, but you rooted for me

For the friend who stood by my side through the storm for you Bobrisky the person who could see through my darkness when I wasn’t able to.

For the beautiful soul who believed in transformation, who believed in healing, and time, and growth. Who never once judged me for my heartache, grief, and anguish ,naevity .

Who, when the world gave up on me , gave me a piece of hope, a breath of fresh air, and a tiny scrap of faith that things might begin to change.

For the friend who was delicate with their words and capable of pushing me forward. Who didn’t mind what people where saying against me in dark corner, who actually stood his ground to help me

You endured and took alot of insult for my sake, You pulled me through an impossible tornado that I thought was going to eat me whole.

You loved me at my worst. You never gave up on me. You saw through my opaque pain. Dear friend, Thank you.

But I’m trying to build up my life,I didn’t know you had all this difference with Toyin Lawani,but then again when i found out i said to myself..i shouldnt involve myself it’s between you two..

And am free with both of you..I hate having enemies….

I’m never ungrateful I have always been grateful for all you did for me and will always be..

I hope you see through my point and understand

Thanks @bobrisky222″

Bobrisky has now responded to her apology, saying he is not fighting or angry with Nina, but rather just want to excuse himself from drama.

He wrote;

“Nina, I wish u success in life trust me. I’m not fighting u or angry with u. I just wanna excuse myself from unwanted drama. I can still remember the very day I saw u on my screen. I was like omg I like dis girl she is free and nice with everybody in the house. I decided within myself to love u and campaign for u throughout your stay in the house. I fought a lot of people who cal u names such as whore, dumb etc. No one is perfect. We all learn everyday so let nobody judge anyone.

2Because of u I dm @realmercyaigbe to pls put u on her page. I can remember when I dm her she was in USA immediately she posted ur picture, I was so surprise she posted so fast because I and mercy have never talk or seen before. It was because of u mercy and I talk today. Even @toyin_abraham also posted u after I went to her house to cry to her that I don’t want u home home now. Toyin is tobi fan but she posted it for me because she love me.



“The way I disturb @tontolet has no part 2 lol. I cal her every minutes to make sure she love u too. All dis is pure love I have for everyone who need help. At some point my dad called me and ask me y do i love Nina dis much ? Because he saw how i came out to make tshirt for u to campaign. It all good nina I have nothing against u my dear enjoy ur new fame 😍. Lastly Nina not everybody who smile at u love u pls be careful. ❤”