Metro News, Trending

Not Legally Binding? Nigerians Who Got Married at Ikoyi Registry React

Following new reports that a  Lagos high court , has issued a restraining order to the Federal Registry, Ikoyi  from conducting marriages, as marriages conducted there are not legally binding. The judgement says, it is unconstitutional for the federal government to perform the duties of the state and local governments.

 Reacting to the news, many people who got married there are now asking if that makes their marriage null and void. While some in a funny reaction, have started friends who married at Ikoyi Registry back to ‘single-hood’.

See very funny reactions below

 


You may also like

15 THREATS TO DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA – Shehu Sani

Femi Otedola’s Impersonator Promises Youth Money to Empower Them, Otedola Responds

See What Billionaire Businessman Otedola Said About Contesting Lagos Governorship Election

Nigerians Mock Ibrahim Magu as He Misfires in New Interview

Court Rules that Marriages Conducted by Ikoyi Registry not Legally Binding

SARS has no business searching your phones – IGP Idris

Thief caught after sleeping off inside the ceiling after burgling 3 shops, overnight

Breaking: Soldiers Attack Police Station in Rivers State

Angry Customer Poos Inside Fast Food Restaurant And Throws It At Employee (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *