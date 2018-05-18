Not Legally Binding? Nigerians Who Got Married at Ikoyi Registry React

Following new reports that a Lagos high court , has issued a restraining order to the Federal Registry, Ikoyi from conducting marriages, as marriages conducted there are not legally binding. The judgement says, it is unconstitutional for the federal government to perform the duties of the state and local governments.

Reacting to the news, many people who got married there are now asking if that makes their marriage null and void. While some in a funny reaction, have started friends who married at Ikoyi Registry back to ‘single-hood’. See very funny reactions below

So this Ikoyi registry ruling… I am not understanding. Does it mean everyone has to get a new certificate from the state? Somebody explain? — Sasha P (@SashaPofficial) May 18, 2018

Ladies (the gentlemen can go wherever they want), by order of the Court, the transfer season is open and formerly taken ladies (married at the ikoyi registry) are now free agents, regardless of any prior release clauses or signed docs to that effect. You may migrate at leisure😎 — ! (@MuyiwaSaka) May 18, 2018

So my wife just messaged me in response to the Federal High Court's judgement that marriages done by Ikoyi Registry are not legally binding – Her message – "Hi Baby Daddy, you just joined the league of Davido & Wizkid". I'm tired lol — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) May 18, 2018

This ikoyi registry thing is so funny. Going on 9 years married yet it is null and void? Lol. Ok then. — rolayo (@superflycook) May 18, 2018

So all of you that got married at Ikoyi registry are just playing house or what? lol. Might be a blessing in disguise 👀 — FK. (@fkabudu) May 18, 2018

Now that we are aware that marriages conducted by Ikoyi registry not legally binding, according to court rules. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome all those that got married at ikoyi registry back to single status, We missed you guys. — AJALA JALINGO (@UNCLE_AJALA) May 18, 2018

Nigerian government can be so reckless. This ikoyi registry thing is going to come back and bite them. Let’s watch. — Roma (@CamposSquareRo) May 18, 2018

Seeing that we never went to church and it's only Ikoyi registry we went to, does this mean that I am living in sin with this man? — Olori Spice, Adeflenjor, Omofaaji, Oluwayuppy (@msredlippie) May 18, 2018