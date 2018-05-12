Notorious Cultists Who Killed 11 People In Kwara State, Arrested By Police (Photos)

Men of the Nigeria police force Kwara command have arrested six confirmed cultists listed below;

1.Abolaji Safti Ojulari of Kankatu area, Ilorin.

2. Lanre Mohammed Soliu aka Askari of Ile Nda Compound, Ilorin.

3. Azeez Moyaki of Moyaki Compound, Gambari area Ilorin.

4. Suleiman Babatunde of Gambari Area, Ilorin.

5. Yusuf Habeeb of Kangile Village, Kulende, Ilorin.

6. Umar Yahaya of Kangile Village, Kulende, Ilorin.

The above suspects confessed to the killings of eleven (11) people with their accomplices within Ilorin and it’s environs between 2016 and April 2018.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

Criminal elements in the state are advised in their own interest to eschew criminal acts as the Command in its renewed vigour is super now than ever to run them out of circulation.

Source – Naijaparrot